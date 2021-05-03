No. 6 Jones readies for MACCC softball tournament

Kristian Edwards (left) of Laurel and the No. 6 Jones College Lady Bobcats are ready for the MACCC Tournament this week at Itawamba. (Source: Shawn Wansley/Jones College Sports Information)
By WDAM Staff | May 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:44 PM

From Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Sixth-ranked Jones College will be part of the opening act when the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference playoffs begin Wednesday.

The Lady Bobcats (35-7) will ride a 13-game winning streak into the MACCC Tournament, which will be played on the campus of Itawamba Community College in Fulton.

Third-seeded Jones will face sixth-seeded Northeast Mississippi Community College (23-17) at noon Wednesday in the first of four, opening-round games, including:

  • Noon: (3) Jones vs. (6) Northeast
  • 2:30 p.m.: (2) Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (28-10) vs. (7) Northwest Mississippi Community College (16-14)
  • 5 p.m.: (1) Itawamba Community College 33-5) vs. (8) Holmes Community College (15-17)
  • 7:30 p.m. (4) Copiah-Lincoln Community College (27-7) vs. (5) Pearl River Community College (27-13).

The double elimination tournament continues through Saturday.

Five teams from the field will qualify for the Region XXIII Tournament, which is set for May 12-15 at Louisiana State University-Eunice.

