MSDH: State added 500 new daily COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Another 500 Mississippians were added to the COVID-19 case count over the past three days.
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s latest number reported Monday included new daily cases between April 30 and May 2.
MSDH also reported Monday eight new deaths, including three between April 29-April 30. Another five were discovered between April 16-April 25 during a review of death certificates, including one additional death in each of Lamar and Forrest counties.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 312,400 and 7,207, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,527 COVID-19 cases and 686 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,562 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,629 cases, 150 deaths
- Jasper: 2,207 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,362 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,200 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,686 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,259 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,622 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 300,323 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,694,332 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 788,078 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,723,670 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.