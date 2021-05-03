Mobile rescue crews search for alleged USM student reported missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Rescue crews in Mobile, Ala. are searching for an alleged University of Southern Mississippi student who possibly drowned near Dauphin Island.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Dauphin Island Fire Department and Dauphin Island Police Department are still searching the water and the beach for a 21-year-old black man who was last seen by friends on a sand bar Sunday evening.
The man’s friend told MCSO that he could not swim.
A parent of one of the friends reported that the man they are searching for is a part of a USM club that took a trip down to Dauphin Island, saying the group was spending just one night on the beach.
Dauphin Island police chief says crews are still on the beach searching for the man.
