High School Baseball/Softball Playoff Schedule

High School Baseball/Softball Playoff Schedule
By Taylor Curet | May 3, 2021 at 12:44 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 12:44 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - May is the month of champions. Several Pine Belt area baseball and softball teams took one step closer to the state championships this weekend. Here’s a look at all the local prep scores from around the area:

Thursday

Baseball:

  • Hattiesburg (12) Jim Hill (2)
  • Clarkdale (16) Tylertown (4)
  • Taylorsville (20) North Forrest (0)
  • Stringer (15) Leflore County (0)

Friday

Baseball:

  • West Harrison (3) Petal (2)
  • Harrison Central (8) George County (2)
  • Northeast Jones (7) Pass Christian (4)
  • Purvis (4) Lawrence County (2)
  • Stone (7) Mendenhall (3)
  • Sumrall (21) Raymond (0)
  • West Marion (20) Forest (1)
  • Magee (22) Hazlehurst (0)
  • Columbia (20) Morton (10)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (11) East Marion (5)
  • Puckett (10) Perry Central (0)
  • Ethel (7) Lumberton (2)
  • Richton (11) Nanih Waiya (1)

Saturday

Baseball:

  • Pascagoula (6) South Jones (1)
  • Poplarville (14) McComb (3)
  • North Pike (7) Greene County (1)
  • Southeast Lauderdale (5) Seminary (4)
  • Mize (9) St. Patrick (6)
  • Sacred Heart (9) French Camp (3)
  • Wayne County (5) Brookhaven (0) - Game 3 on Monday at 6 p.m.

Softball:

  • Brandon (5) Petal (2)
  • Oak Grove (5) Northwest Rankin (4)
  • East Central (4) West Jones (0)
  • Long Beach (6) Wayne County (5)
  • Raleigh (18) Columbia (1)
  • Taylorsville (11) Union (0)
  • Sebastopol (11) Richton (1)
  • Stringer (11) Ethel (1)

Baseball Second-Round Schedule

  • Wayne Academy vs. Riverfield Academy (Tuesday at Wayne Academy, Thursday at Riverfield Academy; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. PCS (Tuesday at PCS, Thursday at MRA; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Hattiesburg vs. West Jones (Thursday at West Jones, Friday at Hattiesburg; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Northeast Jones vs. Purvis (Thursday at Northeast Jones, Friday at Purvis; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Sumrall vs. Vancleave (Thursday at Sumrall, Friday at Vancleave; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Magee vs. Columbia (Thursday at Magee, Friday at Columbia; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Stringer vs. Sacred Heart (Thursday at Stringer, Friday at Sacred Heart; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Taylorsville vs. Scott Central (Thursday at Taylorsville, Friday at Scott Central; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • West Marion vs. St. Andrew’s (Thursday at West Marion, Friday at St. Andrew’s; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • Stone vs. Poplarville (Thursday at Stone, Friday at Poplarville; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
  • McEvans vs. Richton
  • Lake vs. Mize

Softball South State Championships

  • Stringer vs. Sebastopol
  • Taylorsville vs. Lake
  • Oak Grove vs. Brandon

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.