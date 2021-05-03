High School Baseball/Softball Playoff Schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - May is the month of champions. Several Pine Belt area baseball and softball teams took one step closer to the state championships this weekend. Here’s a look at all the local prep scores from around the area:
Thursday
Baseball:
- Hattiesburg (12) Jim Hill (2)
- Clarkdale (16) Tylertown (4)
- Taylorsville (20) North Forrest (0)
- Stringer (15) Leflore County (0)
Friday
Baseball:
- West Harrison (3) Petal (2)
- Harrison Central (8) George County (2)
- Northeast Jones (7) Pass Christian (4)
- Purvis (4) Lawrence County (2)
- Stone (7) Mendenhall (3)
- Sumrall (21) Raymond (0)
- West Marion (20) Forest (1)
- Magee (22) Hazlehurst (0)
- Columbia (20) Morton (10)
- Enterprise-Clarke (11) East Marion (5)
- Puckett (10) Perry Central (0)
- Ethel (7) Lumberton (2)
- Richton (11) Nanih Waiya (1)
Saturday
Baseball:
- Pascagoula (6) South Jones (1)
- Poplarville (14) McComb (3)
- North Pike (7) Greene County (1)
- Southeast Lauderdale (5) Seminary (4)
- Mize (9) St. Patrick (6)
- Sacred Heart (9) French Camp (3)
- Wayne County (5) Brookhaven (0) - Game 3 on Monday at 6 p.m.
Softball:
- Brandon (5) Petal (2)
- Oak Grove (5) Northwest Rankin (4)
- East Central (4) West Jones (0)
- Long Beach (6) Wayne County (5)
- Raleigh (18) Columbia (1)
- Taylorsville (11) Union (0)
- Sebastopol (11) Richton (1)
- Stringer (11) Ethel (1)
Baseball Second-Round Schedule
- Wayne Academy vs. Riverfield Academy (Tuesday at Wayne Academy, Thursday at Riverfield Academy; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy vs. PCS (Tuesday at PCS, Thursday at MRA; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Hattiesburg vs. West Jones (Thursday at West Jones, Friday at Hattiesburg; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Northeast Jones vs. Purvis (Thursday at Northeast Jones, Friday at Purvis; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Sumrall vs. Vancleave (Thursday at Sumrall, Friday at Vancleave; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Magee vs. Columbia (Thursday at Magee, Friday at Columbia; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Stringer vs. Sacred Heart (Thursday at Stringer, Friday at Sacred Heart; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Taylorsville vs. Scott Central (Thursday at Taylorsville, Friday at Scott Central; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- West Marion vs. St. Andrew’s (Thursday at West Marion, Friday at St. Andrew’s; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- Stone vs. Poplarville (Thursday at Stone, Friday at Poplarville; game 3 on Saturday if necessary)
- McEvans vs. Richton
- Lake vs. Mize
Softball South State Championships
- Stringer vs. Sebastopol
- Taylorsville vs. Lake
- Oak Grove vs. Brandon
