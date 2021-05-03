Hattiesburg Park and Rec opening registration for summer day camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department has open registration for its summer day camp.
Last year, the camp had to be postponed due to COVID.
This year, the camp will open up with limited spots available and will abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We will incorporate our arts aspect, but we just want to make it fun for the kids,” said Parks and Recreation director Chris McGee.
One key difference to the camp this year is that there will be no field trips taking place.
McGee said that he does not want to take the kids to areas where they are not sure of their COVID rules or numbers, so to avoid complications, the camp will remain still.
Registration will run through the end of the month or until all spots are filled.
Kids from grades kindergarten through 7th grade are eligible to attend.
You can apply for a spot at the camp on their website. Registration is $35 per child.
