USM’s Jones signs with NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars as undrafted free agent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All former University of Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones wanted was a chance to hook up with a National Football League team.
Even though he did not hear his name called over seven rounds of the NFL draft this weekend, Jones still will have that opportunity.
The Biloxi native was one of six players to sign soon after the conclusion of the three-day draft Saturday evening.as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars
““I’m loving everything about Jacksonville,” Jones said Saturday. “They said they were trying to do whatever they could to draft me, but obviously it didn’t happen, and that’s all right,
“It worked out to where I can get over there as a free agent and get to work.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones worked his way into the record books while at USM, becoming just one of six receivers to post more than 2,000 yards receiving in a career.
He passed up a chance to repeat his senior year to take a shot at the next level.
“They expect me to come in and basically establish myself as soon as I get there,” Jones said. “They want me to be a playmaker for them.”
USM and the Jaguars are not strangers, with at least four former Golden Eagles earning roster spots with the franchise: linebacker T.J. Slaughter (2000-2003); lineman Daryl Terrell (2002); linebacker Kevis Coley (2006); and lineman Rashod Hill (2016).
Slaughter was a third-round pick and Terrell went to Florida after three years with the New Orleans Saints. But like Coley and Hill, Jones was sought and signed as a first-year free agent.
Jones said that suits him just fine.
“Being an underdog, always, and having a chip on your shoulder, that’s what I’ve learned at Southern Miss,” Jones said. “Having a blue-collar mentality, no matter who it is you’re playing or what’s going on. Whatever the circumstances are, I’ll come 100 percent.”
Jones said he feels like he has the tools and the talent to fit in whatever role the Jaguars may cast him.
“I’m versatile,” JOnes said. “I can play inside, I can play outside, anywhere on the field. I got speed, I got good hands, I can track the ball down the field. Yards after catch, block, I can catch balls across the middle. Anything you need me to do, I can do it.”
As a bonus, Jones is likely to be taking some of his initial repetitions with the first player selected in the draft, Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“I can’t wait to get over there, especially with Trevor Lawrence being there,” Jones said. “It’s a bunch of new coaches and I guess a new atmosphere.”
