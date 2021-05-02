Two men arrested on grand larceny charges in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Forrest County managed to arrest two men on felony charges after being caught stealing items from a citizen’s property Sunday.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, just before noon, a citizen who lives on Luther Carter Road looked at his home security cameras recording evidence of two men stealing items from his property and leaving in a white pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.
The individual gave this information to FCSO and was able to see the vehicle’s movements until deputies blocked it.
The two suspects in the vehicle, 30-year-old Steven Freeman and 50-year-old Kelsey Herrin Jr, refused to surrender to FCSO deputies, along with Perry County sheriff’s deputies and Petal police vehicles that were assisting.
After an almost 30-minute pursuit, the pickup truck driver drove into a pine grove near State Route 29 and Thomas Creek in Perry County.
During the pursuit, one of the suspects threw a firearm out of the window in the McKenzie Road area.
FCSO K-9 Charlie was put on track near the site where the firearm was thrown and was able to locate the firearm.
Freeman and Herrin Jr then left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but Herrin Jr surrendered almost immediately. Freeman refused to surrender.
K-9 Charlie ended up apprehending Freeman after he refused repeated commands to stop.
Both Freeman and Herrin Jr are facing charges of two counts of grand larceny as both men admitted to an FCSO Investigator that they stole a 4x4 from JD Broome Road earlier Sunday morning that they hid on Pitts Road that has since been recovered by FCSO deputies.
Freeman faces an additional charge of felony eluding law enforcement.
