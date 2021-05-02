Mississippi Merchants Association hosts free ‘Midtown Sounds’ concert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Merchants Association hosted “Midtown Sounds,” a free to the public concert in the Midtown Market Plaza tonight.
The concert involved three local bands, including Sandujazz and Mississippi Moonlight.
Admission was free, burgers were grilling and residents were more than happy to be back in public amongst other residents.
“I love live music,” said Vito Lamon, a Purvis resident. “I am so glad to have the music here and my wife and I were very excited to come check things out.”
“Being stuck in the house for six months at a time has been terrible, but now being able to come out and have live music, socialize and even just see people, it has been amazing,” said Jonathan Allen, a man visiting from Tennessee.
The concert was originally planned for 2020 but due to COVID-19, it had to be pushed back. Luckily, with relaxed CDC and Hattiesburg guidelines, things were able to get rolling
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.