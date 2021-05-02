MDOC Corrections Commissioner speaks at local church in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain spoke at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Columbia Sunday about moral rehabilitation programs MDOC is bringing to prisons across the state.
Cain says the hope is to get more inmates to learn better morals in life.
“We are trying to build our churches and we are trying to produce our preachers in prison, which we are doing with our seminary program,” said Cain. “And we are going to have jobs and skills but most of all we are going to have morality because moral people, again, won’t commit crimes.
In 10 years, Cain hopes to see fewer victims of violent crimes through the programs created.
“If you just have education, you just make smarter criminals without the moral component.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.