Little Montessori holds event teaching kids with Montessori style

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Little Montessori partnered with The Author Shoppe in Hattiesburg today to teach kids through the Montessori teaching style.
Montessori is a way of teaching through hands-on activity and collaborative play with other learners.
“Montessori is different from other learning styles because it allows the child to choose their own work and choose their own path academically,” stated Directress of The Little Montessori Kristin Little. “It allows the teacher to give a lesson and then the child to go further with that lesson.”
Today, the kids learned about the life cycle of plants by using beans, a yellow cloth cutout representing the sun and some water.
To learn more about Montessori or their style of teaching, you can visit the Little Montessori Facebook Page.
