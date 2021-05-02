Hub City Beers host fourth fundraiser for hit-and-run victim

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Beers off of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg is the host of the fourth fundraiser for the medical bills of Chad Cox, a local musician who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident a few months ago.
The event runs Sunday, May 2, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., but Hub City Beers will be open until 8 p.m. with music and accepting donations.
“We love Chad, we love Mississippi Shakedown and we are praying that he’ll be back to normal soon and playing again,” stated Hub City Beers Owner Alexander Ignatiev. “It has been an effort by the locals and the musicians to try to help him out. The turnout has been big at every single event so far and we are hoping for a good turnout today.”
A close friend of Cox stated he is off of his walker and back to moving around on his own power but is still in a neck brace. Cox spent six days in the ICU after the accident.
Proceeds from purchases, donations and the money from items being auctioned off are all going back to Cox for his medical bills.
If you missed the events, but would still like to donate, you can go to his GoFundMe page.
