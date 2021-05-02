Hattiesburg police investigating four Sunday morning shooting incidents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police responded to four separate shootings that sent two men to a local hospital in about a two-hour span early Sunday morning
In the first incident, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at Fourth Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St.
The shooting occurred in the establishment’s parking lot area, according to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department.
One man received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg and was transported to a local hospital, Hattiesburg police say.
Another man was grazed on the arm and refused treatment.
The next incident happened around 1 a.m. at Club Empire, 811 Timothy Lane.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired, and shortly after arriving, they were notified that a man had arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound to his lower leg that he said he received at Club Empire.
The wound was non-life-threatening, and there were no other injuries during the shooting, Hattiesburg police say.
At 1:15 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting outside the Family Dollar, 3814 W. Fourth St..
An individual stated that his vehicle was hit by gunfire after a verbal altercation occurred between individuals leaving Brewsky’s, Hattiesburg police say
No injuries were reported.
About an hour later, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.
When officers arrived, they learned that an apartment window had been struck by a bullet, Hattiesburg police say.
No injuries were reported.
All four incidents remain under investigation.
HPD is asking anyone with any information on any of the incidents to please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
