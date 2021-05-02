FCSO: Family reports man missing after not having contact for a month

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing for about a month.
According to FCSO, they are responding to a family’s request to locate Johnny Anderson to ensure his well-being.
Anderson’s father said he has not heard from him in a month, but another family member claims to have had contact with Anderson recently through text messages.
Anderson has a Facebook name of Celorogers Tmg.
If anyone has information about Anderson’s whereabouts or how he may be contacted, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800 and request to speak to an investigator.
