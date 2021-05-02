Early morning storms move out Sunday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday has been wet for some of us throughout the area. Most of the storms that have passed through may have had a few claps of thunder and some heavy rain at times, but it hasn’t been too bad on us. Highs will get into the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s. We are still expecting a few storms to move through this evening that we will continue to monitor.
As we move into the beginning of the week, Monday will be cloudy for us but we should see some sunshine as we move into the afternoon, along with seeing some hit-or-miss showers during the day. Showers and thunderstorms could be possible after 7 p.m. Monday’s high is at 86, with a low of 71 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Going into Tuesday, we will experience another day of strong thunderstorms but nothing severe at this time. There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The high is at 82 with a low of 65.
For Wednesday, we still hold rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two as there is a 40% chance of showers, with a high of 80 and a low of 57.
Thursday through Friday, we can see a clearing in the forecast as much calmer enters our atmosphere.
It will be sunny for the rest of the week after Wednesday as highs will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Next weekend looks to be beautiful for us as highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
