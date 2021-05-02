Carey women’s soccer to play for NAIA championship Monday

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - For the second time in three seasons, William Carey University women’s soccer team will play for a national championship.
The top-ranked Lady Crusaders scored a pair of second-half goals to down No. 5 Marian University 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Foley Sports Tourism Championship Field in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2021 Women’s Soccer Championship semifinals.
Carey (19-0-1) will face defending national champion Keiser University at 7 p.m. Monday in the title game.
The third-ranked Lady Seahawks (19-2-1) advanced by defeating Spring Arbor University on penalty kicks (4-3) after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation.
Keiser will be making its third consecutive appearance in the championship game (2018-19, 2021).
Monday’s title game will be a rematch of 2018, when Carey defeated Keiser 1-0.
After a scoreless first half in Saturday’s semifinal, Carey got on the board when Laia Dedo played a corner kick into the box that Veronica Herrera headed into the net past Marian goalie Noelle Rolfsen.
Fifteen minutes later, Ana Paula Santos took a pass from Alyssia Davis at the top of the box, juked a defender and then beat Rolfsen to give Carey a two-goal lead over Marian (21-3).
The edge proved more than enough, as the Lady Crusaders smothered the Lady Knights’ attack all day long.
Carey goalie Sabrina Lang faced just two shots on goal, coming up with saves both times.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.