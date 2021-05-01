‘Science Saturday’ hosted at YouthCares

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - YouthCares, the youth facility in Hattiesburg, held a “Science Saturday” for the kids, to teach them some science experiments they could do at their own home.
USM student and molecular entomologist Latoyia Downs took the kids through an experiment on extracting DNA from fruit using dish liquid and salt. Kids picked between a banana, strawberry or blueberries to extract the DNA from.
This is the second time Downs has come out to teach kids a new experiment.
“The kids love doing the activities,” stated YouthCares owner Donese Logan. “We just want to show the kids something that they get excited to do and have them wanting to do the experiments at home.”
YouthCares also provides after-school programs and many other services. You can check them out on their company Facebook page.
