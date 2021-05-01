Okatoma Fest returns after cancellation for COVID-19 pandemic, cut short due to 2019 storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 32nd Okatoma Festival in Collins took place Saturday, after being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and being shut down early in 2019 because of stormy weather.
“People are just enjoying it, smiling, talking, visiting with their neighbors that they hadn’t seen in over a year, you know, so it’s just got a wonderful spirit, it’s just a joyful time of year and we’re just so happy that it’s turned out,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s event featured a parade, a car show and lots of carnival rides for children.
It also had plenty of live music.
Country singer Cadie Calhoun was the headline act at noon. Calhoun was also grand marshal in the festival’s parade.
“We’re just happy to be here since it rained out the year before last and with COVID, we’re just happy that we’re actually here and able to celebrate,” said Brooklynn Blakeney of Seminary.
“The festival is great every year,” said Jean Youngblood of Collins. “I’ve been living here for a little while now, and it’s great every year. But, I do have my face mask just in case, but thank God we’re here and thank God for a blessed sunny day.”
Activities began with a 5K run at 8 a.m. and wrapped up with live music until 7 p.m.
