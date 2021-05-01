Minor League soccer introduces itself to the Pine Belt

“It’s a great thing to see,” said Flathau, a freshman midfielder at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I’m really proud of where the club’s gone because we used to play at a little church field and we would use the car headlights as our lights for the field. So seeing this out here, it’s just great. It really kind of resembles what’s going on with the area as well. As the club grows, the area continues to grow, soccer and everything.”