Minor League soccer introduces itself to the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Professional soccer has made it to Hattiesburg.
The Southern States Soccer Club Stars open the National Premier Soccer League season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against AFC Mobile at the Oakes Training Center in Oak Grove.
The brand-new facility is one example of how much the Southern States SC has grown since its inception in 2015, founded by Nigel Boulton.
What began as a club for “Little Kickers” and up-and-coming players in Southeast Mississippi has evolved into a minor league organization.
Head coach Carly Reynolds believes the Stars will only help the sport of soccer flourish even more in the Pine Belt.
“When you’re creating a philosophy and a culture, my belief is that is absolutely vital,” Reynolds said. “We really have a hand in every player’s development and I think that’s what makes us really special here.”
Players aged 18 to 27 will compete for the Stars – a group that just began training together two weeks ago.
Southern States SC will compete in the Gulf Coast Conference with seven other teams, including Port City FC of Gulfport.
Local players like Sacred Heart grad Heath Flathau see it is a great opportunity improve their game.
“It’s a great thing to see,” said Flathau, a freshman midfielder at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I’m really proud of where the club’s gone because we used to play at a little church field and we would use the car headlights as our lights for the field. So seeing this out here, it’s just great. It really kind of resembles what’s going on with the area as well. As the club grows, the area continues to grow, soccer and everything.”
