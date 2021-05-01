Man arrested on felony charges in Perry Co. following April 6 chase

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested Thursday on felony charges after leading Perry County sheriff’s deputies on a chase after not stopping at a driver’s license checkpoint earlier in April.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, along with a 12-Net Narcotic agent, conducted the checkpoint at Thomas Creek Road and Cornith Church Road on April 6.
During the checkpoint, a motorcycle came from Cornith Church Road and the driver, 44-year-old Timothy Roy Stewart, did not stop and picked up speed through the checkpoint.
The deputy and agent went after the motorcycle on Thomas Creek Road towards State Route 29, continuing onto Daughtery Hill Road, through Buck Creek Road and then to Buck Creek Loop.
Stewart then turned onto Elizabeth Blackwell Drive and went behind a home, where he lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked, resulting in him fleeing on foot.
The deputy ended up catching Stewart in a wooded area, and the agent arrived on the scene and help the deputy with Stewart.
After a brief altercation, Stewart was placed in custody at the time.
The deputy seized about 12 grams of, what was believed to be, Crystal Meth on Stewart, along with drug paraphernalia.
After checking the motorcycle, the deputy and agent found out that it was reported stolen from Covington County.
An AAA Ambulance was called to the scene after Stewart complained of injuries, and he was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.
Stewart was arrested on April 29 and charged with trespassing, felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent, possession of stolen property, simple assault of an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving and felony eluding.
