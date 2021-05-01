Lady Crusaders heading to NAIA national softball tournament

William Carey University Sports Information Department
DECATUR, Ga. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s nationally-ranked softball is headed to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ national softball tournament.
The 13th-ranked Lady Crusaders (39-9) capped a perfect run through the Southern States Athletic Conference postseason Saturday with a 5-3, come-from-behind victory over Faulkner University.
The Lady Eagles (31-16) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off Carey starting pitcher Haley Nations, who had tossed a three-hit shutout Friday against Faulkner in the SSAC semifinals.
But Nations (20-3) allowed just one hit over the final five innings and Carey came up with its own big inning to add the conference tournament crown to go with the regular-season championship the Lady Crusaders won on April 23.
Mary Grace Turner’s solo home run in the fourth inning shaved a run off Carey’s deficit, and a four-run fifth inning gave the Lady Crusaders.
Kristen Sexton, Susie LeBert and Maranda Busby and Megan Sexton each drove in a run in the inning
Each team finished with six hits.
Shelbie Burbage led Faulkner with a triple, single and two runs batted in.
Madison McKee, Nicole Morrison, Briana Cagle and Caity Jo Lee each had a single. McKee drove in a run and scored a run, while Cagle also scored a run.
Busby hit a pair of singles for Carey and Kristen Sexton had a double. LeBert and Brooke Tanner each hit a single.
Katelynn Inness took the pitching loss, allowing five runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Nations went the distance, allowing three runs on six hits in seven innings. She walked one and struck out seven.
Carey, which has won five consecutive games and 10 of its last 11, will be idle until the NAIA “Opening Round” games begin on May 17.
