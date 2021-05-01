Janice Country Store hosts grand reopening, proceeds to local first responders

JANICE, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was the grand reopening of the Janice Country Store after being shut down for 10 months for COVID-19 and renovations.
To celebrate, the owner, Wil Phenice, had a crawfish boil and made homemade barbeque and desserts for people to enjoy. In addition, they had some bounce houses and a surprise visit from SpongeBob SquarePants.
Phenice said that at least half of the proceeds from the event will be going back to local first responders, including the police department and the volunteer fire department in Janice.
“It’s not just what you’re doing to help the fire department or and the sheriff’s department,” said Phenice. “When you’re in a community that actually knows one another and looks out for one another and cares for one another, it’s another world. It’s just another world and you can’t beat that.”
“The funds are going to help a lot,” said volunteer firefighter Ryan Hamilton. “This is going to help us get some new equipment for our new firefighters and make turnover a lot easier.”
