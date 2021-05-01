Ito Smith proves you can teach an old dog new tricks

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) - It wasn’t that long ago Ito Smith was hearing his name called in the National Football League Draft – a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.
Smith can do just about anything on the football field, finishing his Southern Miss career as the program leader in all-purpose yards (6,512) and ranked second in touchdowns (44).
Mr. “Do-it-all” at USM, there was always one place Smith never quite felt comfortable – the swimming pool.
After 25 years of avoiding the water, Smith decided to partner with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta “Strong4Life” to learn how to swim. The Mobile, Alabama native took lessons at the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain, Georgia along with kids aged 7 to 12.
“It’s never too late to learn,” Smith said. “It took everything in me to want to come out with the kids. I been supposed to learn how to swim but I just would put it off. I wish I would’ve learned at a younger age but I didn’t so it’s kind of harder now…They outdid me so I’m proud of them. I just gotta keep working.”
Smith finally fulfilled a promise made seven years ago to his grandmother – if she stopped smoking, he would learn how to swim.
“It’s never too late to learn anything – no matter how old or how young you are,” Smith said. “That’s the goal in life, continuous learning. If you don’t know how to do something, ain’t nothing wrong with trying to learn something new.”
