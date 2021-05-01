Hoglund strikes out nine as Ole Miss downs South Carolina

Fast forward to the seventh inning, Diamond replaced Hoglund on the mound after six innings and nine strikeouts. On just his second pitch, Diamond gave up a solo shot by Josiah Slighter to right center field, putting South Carolina on the board. Diamond responded by striking out three of the next four batters. McCants hit a leadoff single and later found himself in scoring position after a wild pitch and fly out, but a strikeout of Alderman quashed that chance going into the eighth inning. After a quick inning, Broadway recorded the final three outs to come away with the Rebel win.