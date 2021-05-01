HFD set to graduate first female firefighter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local woman will make history as she is set to become Hattiesburg Fire Department’s first female firefighter.
HFD fire recruit Mystee Dale will earn the title of the first female firefighter in HFD after graduating training in the coming weeks.
Dale says she is thrilled to be the first female to earn the title.
“It’s exciting,” said Dale. “Little nervous, you know, going into this. But, I feel accomplished you know maybe now more females would want to do this or even attempt to do it.”
HFD Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart talks about what recruits do during their training.
“They have a lot of training from live fire burning, to confined space training, rope rescue, also repelling, and many other hosts of training,” Stewart said.
Speaking of training, Dale notes it was tough.
“The physical activities, you know, it’s an adjustment,” Dale said.
But Stewart says Dale sometimes led the pack.
“She was always amongst the first if not the first in pretty much everything we did,” said Stewart.
To any girl wanting to become a firefighter, Dale has a message to them.
“Do it,” said Dale. “If I can do it, you can do it.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.