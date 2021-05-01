Clouds move in after nice Saturday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday has been very beautiful for the Pine Belt area. Highs Saturday are in the low 80′s and lows in the low 60s. It will be mostly cloudy for the area as we move into the evening. Things will be calm for us tonight.
Moving into Sunday, we do have a chance for severe weather and we are monitoring that right now. Timing on storms is between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Our main concerns are damaging winds, large hail and potentially a tornado, but our tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Right now, we are looking at rain chances between one-to-two inches. If you live in a low-lined area, you could see close to three inches.
We ask that you make preparations now to be ready for Sunday’s storm event. Have weather radios near and also download the WDAM First Alert Weather App for more details.
Monday through Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms remain in the area for us, as there is a 50-60% chance for them. Tuesday could have stronger storms move through the area.
Highs will be in the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
As we move into the end of the week, we move into a clearing for the area as high pressure moves back in clearing things out.
Thursday through Saturday looks to be very nice for the area with mild to warm temperatures.
Thursday’s high will be 80 with a low of 57.
Highs for Friday will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-50s
