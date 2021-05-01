Bulldogs win on Allen’s 12th inning walk-off homer

STARKVILLE, Miss. - It took 12 innings, but the Mississippi State baseball program sent the Dudy Noble Field faithful home happy as Tanner Allen’s leadoff, walk off home run gave the Diamond Dawgs an 8-7 victory over Texas A&M to start the series.
Mississippi State (30-10, 12-7 SEC) scored single runs five different innings to go along with a three-run seventh inning in the victory, while Texas A&M (24-20, 5-14 SEC) used a pair of three run frames and scored a single run in the sixth to account for its total.
The extra inning game is the first of the season for State and its first since the 2019 17-inning thriller at the SEC Tournament against LSU. The Diamond Dawgs have now won the last three extra innings games that they have played dating back to 2019.
The one-two punch of Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen continued to lead the MSU offense, while Logan Tanner provided the power. On the mound, the bullpen carried the night for MSU, as seven different arms pushed State through the final seven innings of the game.
Allen was 4-for-7 in the contest with two RBIs and three runs scored. Along with the heroic homer, Allen also doubled and chipped in a pair of singles. Jordan was on base three times in the game with two singles and one hit-by-pitch to move his reached base streak to 25 games. Tanner drove in three RBIs with one swing, as his eighth home run of the season made it a one-run game in the seventh.
Landon Sims (3-0) picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief work in which he piled up seven of Mississippi State’s 18 strikeouts. The 18 punchouts moved the consecutive games streak to 20 straight games with 10-or-more strikeouts.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.