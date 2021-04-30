13th-ranked Lady Crusaders advance to SSAC softball final

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
DECATUR, Ala. (WDAM) - The 13th-ranked William Carey University Lady Crusaders softball team advanced to the finals of the 2021 Southern States Athletic Conference Softball Championship with a 3-0 victory over Faulkner University Friday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders (38-9) will face Friday’s Mobile University-Faulkner University winner in the SSAC championship game at noon Saturday at Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.
Maranda Busby’s solo home run to left field put Carey up 1-0 in the second inning and Susie LeBert added a two-run homer to left in the third.
Haley Nations (19-3) did the rest, scattering three singles over seven shutout innings. She walked two and struck out five.
Carey picked up its fourth consecutive victory and won for the ninth time in its last 10 contests.
Meagan Schweterman took the pitching loss, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. She walked one, struck out four.
In addition to the home runs from Busby and LeBert, Carey got a two single from Rachel Rodriguez, a double from Dee Dee West and a single apiece from Brooks Tanner, Mary Grace Tanner and Aleigha Walden.
Faulkner (30-15) got singles from Taylor Eddy, Kendall Bennett and Ashton Fielding
