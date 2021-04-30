Sustaining Grace offers recovery ministry in new building in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Feeding the homeless and breaking the chains of addiction — that’s the goal of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries.
Founder David Roberts began the ministry to provide a faith-based support system to anyone struggling through their own recovery path.
After months of work on the house at 705 South 7th Street, the front half of the new location is open. Sustaining Grace serves the community in Collins with free weekly support meetings on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
“I wanted the front room to be like a living room to come home to. We want you to come in and feel like family,” Roberts said as he walked into the front meeting room. “I want them to understand, to come in and relax to come in and enjoy the fellowship that is there. If you need to talk about something privately, that’s fine. I have an office, we can talk about it privately. If you need to come in and just sit and listen, come in and sit and listen.”
Roberts holds office hours at the Collins house Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. He says anybody is welcome to stop by and chat about anything that is on their mind or heart.
Roberts invites anyone in the area to come out to a weekly meeting saying.
“Whether it be mental illness, whether it be addiction, whether it be alcoholism, people won’t be treated like prisoners or outcasts or derelicts. They’ll be treated with love and compassion because I can’t judge anybody for what they’ve done because I’ve done the same thing,” Roberts said. “I’m here with open arms. We’re here with open arms. If you’re hungry, we got a kitchen we can feed you.”
Even with all the progress in the meeting room, office and kitchen, there’s still work to be done in the back half of the house.
“Soon, hopefully within the next year, we’ll have a food a bank and clothing closet where we can clothe you,” Roberts said.
Sustaining Grace has meetings in its Bassfield location at The Dwelling Place Facility at 7236 Highway 35 South Thursdays at 6 p.m. The ministry also holds a worship service in Bassfield on Sundays at 11 a.m.
“I want everyone to feel open and welcome to come as you are, it does not matter to me,” Roberts said.
Roberts explains that Sustaining Grace is not a program with an end goal, but a progress to help people through a life of challenges.
“Recovery is a process until you die,” Roberts said. “After the substance abuse resides, after you’re clean and sober and the physical side is over, there’s the mental side to deal with. We use spiritual encouragement to get through it together.”
You can reach Roberts at the Sustaining Grace office number (601) 837-5119.
