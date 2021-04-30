“Silent assassin” Tim Jones hoping to hear name called at NFL Draft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blue collar, underdog, chip on his shoulder.
Tim Jones carries the same traits as many Golden Eagles before him – hoping to be the latest drafted to the National Football League.
“Tim Jones is one of those guys, I call him the silent assassin,” said former USM interim head coach Scotty Walden. “He just silently does the right thing at the right time, every day. When there’s a kid that type of talent level and he does the right thing every day, as a coach you fall in love with that kid. He’s the epitome of Southern Miss.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout was out to prove himself the moment he stepped foot on Southern Miss’ campus – eventually leaving as one of six players to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving.
He picked up right where he left off at Biloxi High School where he hauled in 209 catches for 3,524 yards and 29 touchdowns.
“Just about every Friday night he was the best player on the field,” said Bobby Hall, Jones’ coach for two seasons at Biloxi. “Tim wasn’t really an underdog when he played in high school – he was the top dog.”
With over 30 years of coaching high school ball, Hall knows talent. He knows that they don’t just name any Tom, Dick or Harry to the Biletnikoff Preaseason Watch List - or invite them to the NFL Combine.
Nineteen NFL scouts were fighting for time with the young man during USM’s Pro Day in late March at “The Rock.”
“In a ten-yard box, he has that great explosion,” Hall said. “He can change direction and be full-speed again in one step. Tim Jones is a different kind of dude, now. He’s got some tools.”
Those tools were on full display in 2019 when Jones led USM with 73 catches – a team with future NFL receivers Quez Watkins and De’Michael Harris on the roster.
Now it’s Jones’ turn to join his Southern Miss brethren at the top.
“I will say Southern Miss has taught me about hard work and having a chip on your shoulder, being the underdog,” Jones said. “It’s been a brotherhood since I’ve been here and I loved every single second of it, man.”
