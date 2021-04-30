Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday morning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy with a few showers and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be mostly cloudy all day long with scattered showers this morning and early afternoon. Highs will top out into the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with overnight lows into the low 60s.
Saturday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
A storm system will move in on Sunday, giving us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Right now, there is a good bit of uncertainty in the forecast so keep checking in.
The first half of next week will be quite wet. Scattered thunderstorms will move in on Monday before another system moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could be heavy at times with rainfall totals between 2-5 inches. We’ll keep an eye on that as well. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The tun will return next Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
