Richton School District prepares for summer school

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer school may be in store for some students as the school year comes to an end. Richton School District is making plans right now.
The district will have an in-person summer program for its students who may have fallen behind in classes due to the COVID-19.
“I believe the learning loss we have encountered in the state of Mississippi is due to virtual learning because kids are just not in a classroom to ask questions,” said Superintendent Clay Anglin.
Anglin said summer school is optional, but parents should consider it to help their children catch up.
“We are going to encourage some parents to get their children up here because they are going to be so far behind, and then we are going to have some children who may be behind on credits,” Anglin said.
Anglin said the school district is doing what it can to keep its students up to date with the curriculum.
“Bear with us for just a little bit longer, and [know] that we are doing everything we can do possibly,” Anglin said. “That’s not just in Richton. That’s across the state, to do what’s best for their child through this difficult time.”
The summer program starts shortly after the last day of class, which is on May 26.
The Richton School District will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the summer school sessions.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.