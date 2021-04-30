MSDH: : New daily COVID-19 cases rise nearly 250

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi came in at less than 250.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday 246 new coronavirus cases with four new coronavirus-related deaths.
Three deaths were reported April 28. Another death was discovered from March 28 during a review of death certificates.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 311,159 and 7,199, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,558 COVID-19 cases and 684 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,560 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,620 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,206 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,354 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,175 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,684 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,259 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,622 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 300,323 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,682,494 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 779,665 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,703,122 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.