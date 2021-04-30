Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges

(Gray News) - Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Duggar, 33, was being held without bond in an Arkansas jail. According to a DOJ news release, he allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.
He allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.
Duggar appeared via video conference for a court appearance Friday, pleading not guilty to the counts. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.
If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count.
In May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a police report revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.
The Duggars are known for being devout Christians who don’t believe in practicing birth control and whose children follow strict courtship rules.
Duggar ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna.
Earlier this week, his wife announced that the couple is expecting their seventh child together.
