1 injured during 18-wheeler, pickup truck crash in Laurel Thursday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a motor vehicle collision in Laurel Thursday night that involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Calhoun, Hebron, Sharon and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 84 East, in front of the Sportsplex, at 8:46 p.m.
When units arrived, firefighters found the 18-wheeler and pickup truck blocking the eastbound lanes and lumber scattered across the highway.
A witness said the 18-wheeler was traveling east on U.S. 84 when the pickup crossed U.S. 84 from the Sportsplex.
The pickup spun around and ended up sideways on the highway, and almost the whole load of lumber from the 18-wheeler was thrown onto the eastbound lanes of U.S. 84.
Both eastbound lanes were closed for more than an hour and a half.
The driver of the 18-wheeler denied injuries, but the pickup truck driver was taken to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service with what was believed to be minor injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene, as well as multiple wrecker services.
