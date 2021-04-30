Hattiesburg students learn about 60s, 70s counterculture with ‘Woodstock’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Sacred Heart High School learned about the counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s Friday by participating in an annual “Woodstock” festival.
It’s named for the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, the legendary three-day festival held on a farm in New York in August of 1969.
The event at the high school was hosted by the members of the Class of 2022.
It featured some live musical performances from students.
It also had lessons on making tie-dyed shirts and other games and activities for students.
Some members of the junior class also performed by lip synching classic rock, folk and disco hits from the 60s and 70s.
“I wanted my juniors to be interested in the culture of a society and a time era, not just read from a book and answer some questions, I wanted to get them involved,” said Garlinda Walls, junior class sponsor and social studies teacher at Sacred Heart High School.
“It was a phenomenal experience, a 10 out of 10, I would do this again if I could, I don’t want to leave to be honest, it was great,” said Jordan Brown, a junior at the school. He entertained fellow students and parents during the event by lip synching the Jimmy Buffet song “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”
“Woodstock” at Sacred Heart High School has been held for 13 years.
