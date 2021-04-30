Fraternity hosting scholarship golf tournament in Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golfers in Hattiesburg will have the chance to golf with a purpose Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated will be hosting its first scholarship golf tournament.
There will be trophies awarded to the longest drive, closest to the pin and more.
It will be held at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Hattiesburg and funds raised will help students pursue higher education.
“All of the proceeds that we will raise tomorrow will go toward funding scholarships for potential college students who are graduating out of high school,” says William Robinson, chairman of the chapter’s fundraising committee.
So far, they have raised about $10,000, and they expect that amount to increase Saturday. .
