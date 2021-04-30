Former Picayune patrol officer charged with sexual exploitation of a child

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who used to work for law enforcement in Picayune is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Randy Burge, who started working part-time as a patrol officer for the Picayune Police Department a couple of months ago, was arrested Thursday by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
Burge is accused of having inappropriate communications with a 13-year-old girl. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department told WLOX News Now the investigation began on April 22 after the girl’s father discovered inappropriate conversations on his child’s cell phone.
Burge was arrested Thursday and posted bond Friday.
The investigation is ongoing, Ogden said, and additional charges are possible because there is reason to believe Burge exchanged inappropriate messages with other girls. Ogden praised the father who spotted the disturbing messages on his daughter’s phone.
“We urge all parents to monitor their kid’s cell phones and apps. It’s a dangerous world out there. There are predators targeting children,” Ogden said.
Burge was a part-time patrol officer hired just a couple of months ago, according to Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan.
“He is no longer a member of the Picayune Police Department,” Drennan said Friday.
According Burge’s social media accounts, he lists himself as chief of the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department, but calls to the department went unanswered.
