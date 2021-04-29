Tim’s Two Cents: Pearl River CC baseball coach Michael Avalon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Pearl River Community College baseball coach Michael Avalon.
In his fifth season with the Wildcats, Avalon has posted a 152-51 record, including a 31-7 record this season.
In his second season in Poplarville, the Wildcats finished 38-11 and won a then-Mississippi Association of Junior and Community Colleges state baseball title for just the third time in school history.
In 2019, Avalon’s Wildcats were ranked among the top 10 junior college baseball teams in the nation all season long.
PRCC finished 44-14, winning a Region XXIII crown and reaching the NJCAA Division II World Series.
A 12-4 start to 2013 was ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Wildcats are ranked third nationally and have won another MACCC state baseball crown. PRCC will host Region XXIII, which starts in two weeks.
Avalon talks about this year’s team, recruiting philosophy and how he got into coaching.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.