Students rehearse for JC production of ‘Godspell’ set for this weekend

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is about to host its first live musical theater production since the beginning of the pandemic.
And for some of the student actors, it’ll be their one and only chance to perform live in a show of this kind while at the school. Students held a dress rehearsal Thursday night.
Erin Biglane and Peyton Griffin are sophomores at Jones College and two of the stars in JC’s upcoming production of the Broadway hit “Godspell.”
And even though they’ve been in college for nearly two years, this will be their first and only chance to perform in a spring show.
2020′s planned production of “Momma Mia” was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I was going to do the production in ‘Momma Mia’ last year and it was such a tragedy for us not being able to perform, so having a live audience, it’s such a wonderful feeling,” said Biglane, who is playing the role of Anna Marie.
“One shot, my first and last show at here at Jones. I just can’t wait to show everyone what we have here, all the talent we have in this department,” said Griffin, who will play the role of Jesus.
That talent will be on display for Friday and Saturday night performances and a Sunday matinee at the Bush Fine Arts Auditorium.
There will be limited seating for live audiences. Each show will also be streamed live.
“There may be folks who aren’t comfortable, or maybe are just too far to come and join us this weekend, so they can tune in and watch a live stream of any of the three productions for the same ticket price or even a family rate if they want to do it that way. Showtimes for Friday and Saturday are 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee begins at 2:30 p.m.,” said Jennifer Bruton, director, producer and musical director of the production.
Masks will be required to attend each performance. Temperatures will also be checked at the door and people will be seated in family groups.
