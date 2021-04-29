Sandersville under boil water advisory

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville is under a boil water advisory following repairs to the town’s main water line Thursday morning.
According to the Sandersville Water Department, customers were without water while the repairs were being made, but service has since been restored.
The boil water advisory is now in effect for all customers who receive drinking water from the town’s water supply. Residents are recommended to boil all water for one minute before it is consumed.
The advisory will remain in place until it is cleared by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH recommends the following checklist to ensure safe water use:
DO NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
