Purvis dental assistant recognized for 50 years of improving smiles

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind every smile, there’s a story.
And after 50 years as a dental assistant, Tina Claburn is a part of many of those stories.
Claburn, 79, currently works as a dental assistant at Mark H. Parker Dentistry in Purvis. She was recognized Thursday for her 50 years of hard work and dedication as a licensed dental assistant.
Claburn shared how she’s kept the dental operations running smoothly through the years.
“You just have to get up, come to work every day, and be on time and hang with it,” she said.
For her milestone, the Mississippi Dentist Association awarded her a plaque for her service to the state dental community.
Parker said he is thankful he’s been able to have her as a dental assistant.
“All the things you’ve done over the years are just unbelievable,” Parker said. “She’s always on time. If she just stands next to me sometimes, doesn’t even have to put her hand in, that gives me comfort knowing she’s there.”
To celebrate her 50 years, Claburn said she’s headed to Disney World.
She’ll turn 80 in November, but she doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.
