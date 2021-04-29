Man, in jail for shooting daughter, dead of apparent suicide, sheriff says

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Samuel Scott, Jr., a man charged with shooting his 5-year-old daughter, was found dead in the Franklin County Jail, Sheriff Tom Tindle says.
Tindle says Scott hung himself with a sheet.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation into Scott’s death.
Earlier this week, Scott was charged with aggravated assault and felony child abuse after his daughter Layla was shot in the neck.
Layla is expected to be okay because the bullet missed her vocal cords and artery. Family members say she is still in the hospital and improving. They say her mother also died in 2019.
