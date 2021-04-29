Jones County Chamber & EDA hosts Legislative Forum

“I think one of our biggest topics that I get a lot of people concerned about is not having enough people out there wanting to work,” Scoggin said. “In Jones County right now, we have a 6% unemployment rate, but yet everywhere I look, there’s ‘help wanted’ signs. So we’ve got people that are making $2000 a month on unemployment, and we got people out here begging people to come to work and we’ve got to change that mentality just a little bit.”