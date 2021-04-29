Hyde-Smith bill would give 18-year-olds the right to buy handguns under federal law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has signed on to author a bill that would give 18-year-olds the right to buy handguns from federally licensed dealers.
“The right to keep and bear all firearms is a fundamental right that should not be restricted by the federal government,” she said. “This legislation would repeal the arbitrary restriction for citizens between 18 and 20 years old from purchasing a handgun.”
The bill, known as the “Second Amendment Mandates Equality of 2021 Act” is co-sponsored by a handful of Republicans, including Sens. Mike Braun, Kevin Cramer, Mike Crapo, Steve Daines, and Jim Risch.
It represents one of several measures introduced in recent weeks by Hyde-Smith.
In March, Hyde-Smith also introduced legislation that would create firearms safety tax credits and drop Prohibition-era regulations on short-barreled rifles.
Among provisions, the Firearms Safety Tax Credits bill would give gun owners $100 annually for taking a firearm safety course, concealed carry course or other training or licensing programs.
The Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act would eliminate the prohibition on the transportation of short-barrelled rifles, preempt state or local governments from imposing taxes on SBRs and require SBRs to be regulated by the same rules as semiautomatic rifles.
Hyde-Smith and Rep. Paul Gosar also filed the Gun-owner Registration Information Protection Act, legislation that would prohibit states, localities, and other organizations from using federal funding to maintain gun registries.
“The fight to protect Second Amendment rights is unending,” Hyde-Smith said at the time. “The GRIP Act would protect the rights and personal information of law-abiding citizens who own or purchase firearms legally. It would require adherence to the law that specifically says federal monies cannot be used to track or hassle gun owners.”
In 2019, the Senator blocked a resolution requesting that the universal background check bill be passed by unanimous consent.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden advocates for tighter gun restrictions. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. We can close loopholes in our gun background check system,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is not a partisan issue - it’s an American issue that will save lives. Congress needs to act.”
