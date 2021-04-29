HPD: Credit cards seized during Wednesday identity theft arrest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg made an arrest Wednesday afternoon as a part of an ongoing identity theft investigation.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 23-year-old Denario Hooks, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at an apartment on Campbell Scenic Drive.
During the arrest, investigators recovered multiple credit cards that had been collected using other people’s information.
Hooks was charged with two counts of identity theft related to incidents that happened on Dec. 3, 2020, and April 19, 2021.
Hooks was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing.
