Heidelberg prepares for roadwork

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The residents of Heidelberg can expect some road reconstruction soon.
According to Mayor Wilbert Carr, there are four streets of concern.
North Magnolia Avenue, West Poplar Street, South Popular Street and Beech Street are all mentioned in a project description for repaving.
Carr says they are a major problem for citizens.
“On these streets, we have potholes up and down the street,” Carr said. “A lot of the citizens are complaining about these potholes, so we just want to thank Sen. [Juan] Barnett, and also the state of Mississippi for helping us with this project.”
Carr also says they are accepting bids for the next three weeks and hope to have the work done by the end of May.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.