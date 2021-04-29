Heidelberg man charged with rape in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged a Heidelberg man with rape in an ongoing investigation.
Creon Baker, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined that victims had been assaulted and Baker was identified as the suspect, leading to his arrest.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about Baker to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak with an investigator.
