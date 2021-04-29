City of Hattiesburg prepares for upcoming job fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to host a job fair at Jackie Dole Community Center to get students good jobs in hospitality and restaurants.
This year’s job fair will take place on May 12, 2021, from 4 p.m - 6 p.m. It will feature more than 15 vendors representing more than 20 local restaurants and hotels.
The job fair will also have summer jobs for local youth with Parks and Recreation and restaurants that also hire students ages 16 and up.
This year, restaurants remain short-staffed from the pressures of the pandemic and they invite anyone looking for work to come out and learn about the opportunities.
“COVID-19 left a lot of destruction in its path. Our businesses are doing their best at serving residents and visitors safely, but many are still facing uphill battles like staffing, product supply and more,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Tobey Barker. “A key factor in our community’s response to COVID-19 has been listening to all voices. We know staffing is a concern for our restaurant and hospitality industry, so it made the most sense to retool our annual summer job fair for students into a job fair focused on the service industry.”
Owners expressed appreciation for eating locally and want to hire locals.
“We’ve always aimed to hire local and we’re banking on when the college students from out of town, your Alcorn, Jackson State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss - come home for the summer that they’re all looking for opportunities and we’re hoping to give them opportunities,” said Edward Hargrove, general manager at Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza,
“I’ve been in the restaurant business in Hattiesburg for 40 years, as an owner for 33 years, and we’ve never seen an employment situation like the one we’re experiencing right now,” said Robert St. John, New South Restaurant Group.
If a business is interested in setting up at the fair, they can contact city hall.
