Chance for rain overnight and into Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - You can expect a 40% chance for showers after midnight with lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain is 40%.
On Friday, look for cloudy weather with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Mostly cloudy weather is forecast for Friday night with lows around 60.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday looks wet with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong in the afternoon, so please keep up with future forecasts. Highs will be around 80. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain is 50%.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with highs in the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.
Expect showers and thunderstorms to be likely on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for rain is 50%.
It will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a 50% chance for more showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
By Thursday, expect highs in the lower 80s with only a 20% chance for a shower.
