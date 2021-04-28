Partly cloudy Thursday ahead of Friday showers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a chance for fog to develop once again in the area after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
During the day on Thursday, expect patchy fog early followed by partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night there is a 20% chance for showers after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
On Friday, you can expect showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for rain is 50%. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the lower 60s.
It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a 10% chance for a shower with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.
Sunday looks rainy with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
